KWB Wealth Has $365,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Prologis were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 67.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PLD stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,665. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

