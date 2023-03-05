KWB Wealth Purchases 1,317 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. 4,165,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

