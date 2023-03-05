KWB Wealth Sells 211 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
