KWB Wealth Sells 490 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $406.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.24 and its 200 day moving average is $393.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

