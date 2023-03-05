Kynam Capital Management LP Has $44.98 Million Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,468 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics makes up about 9.5% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 3.40% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $46.78 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.54 and a current ratio of 17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

