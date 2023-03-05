Kynam Capital Management LP Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710,255 shares during the period. Amarin comprises approximately 1.5% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned 1.66% of Amarin worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Amarin stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

