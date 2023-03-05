Kynam Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Kynam Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964,099 shares during the quarter. Gossamer Bio makes up 1.0% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Gossamer Bio worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Gossamer Bio Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of GOSS opened at $1.83 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
