L1 Capital Pty Ltd Has $35.23 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,308 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 6.9% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ferguson worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $348,412,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ferguson by 5,334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after buying an additional 1,192,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ferguson by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,467,000 after buying an additional 1,035,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,052,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($137.56) to £128 ($154.46) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.64) to GBX 9,890 ($119.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

