La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFDJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.