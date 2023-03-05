Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 637,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $239.35. 383,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,785. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

