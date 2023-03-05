Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $48.71 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

