Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

