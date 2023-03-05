Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

T opened at $18.81 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

