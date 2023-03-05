Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 517.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 98,671 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 203,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.