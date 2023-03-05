Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.