Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $85.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

