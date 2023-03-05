Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

