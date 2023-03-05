Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.72 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.