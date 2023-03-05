Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $406.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.50. The company has a market cap of $303.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

