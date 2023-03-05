Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

