Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 13,885 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.50. The company has a market cap of $303.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.