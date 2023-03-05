Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

