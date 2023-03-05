Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

