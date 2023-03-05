Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

