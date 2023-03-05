Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 10,710 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.6 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.