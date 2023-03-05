Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $116.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

