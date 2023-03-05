Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

