Landaas & Co. WI ADV Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,686 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.