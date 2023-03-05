Lansing Street Advisors Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.