Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVS. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 590,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,975 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 463,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,176,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,645,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,095 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

