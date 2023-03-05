Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 2,793 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,910,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 626,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 185,886 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,212.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,212.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,104 shares of company stock worth $1,795,876. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

