Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $340,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of PR opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

