Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,895.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 112,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 106,656 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

NYSE:ICE opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

