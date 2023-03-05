Lcnb Corp Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $56,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

