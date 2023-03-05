Lcnb Corp Buys 5,950 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

Further Reading

