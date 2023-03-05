Lcnb Corp Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

