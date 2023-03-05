Lcnb Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $286.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.98 and a 200 day moving average of $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

