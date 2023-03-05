Lcnb Corp Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

