Lcnb Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lcnb Corp decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

