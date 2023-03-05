Lcnb Corp Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

