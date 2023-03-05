Lcnb Corp Sells 150 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $441.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.85.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

