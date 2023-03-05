Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American States Water were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Up 2.9 %

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.