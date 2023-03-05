Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

