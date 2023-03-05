Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.31 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.