Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 101 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB opened at $207.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

