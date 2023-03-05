Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 102 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $238.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

