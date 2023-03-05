Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 538 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.5% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average is $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

