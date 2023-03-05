Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 874 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LYV opened at $72.97 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

