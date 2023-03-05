Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:LEE opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.23. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

