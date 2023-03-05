Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:LEE opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.23. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
