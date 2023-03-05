Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

